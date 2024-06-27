Google is testing a new experimental feature for YouTube that will automatically download recommended Shorts videos to your smartphone.

The test is available for Android smartphone users with a Premium subscription. You can try the feature until July 15. To enable the feature, go to the experimental features page.

Downloaded shorts will be displayed in the Downloads tab. If users have watched Shorts the day before, the section will display recommended uploaded videos ready for offline viewing.

Recently, Google has also started testing another feature – HYPE. This new feature will give viewers the opportunity to promote videos of their favorite creators even more.