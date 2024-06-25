YouTube has launched a new experimental test of the video hype feature. The new feature is currently available to a limited number of video creators with less than 500 thousand subscribers in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan. This was reported by 9to5Google.

The new Hype feature will be another opportunity for viewers to interact with their favorite video creators. It is primarily aimed at smaller channels, which will receive more support from the community and the opportunity to gain a new audience.

The more a video is “hyped,” the greater the chance that it will appear on the home page of other viewers. However, YouTube has not yet announced whether this feature will be paid for, along with “super messages” in chat, or whether it will allow you to show support without additional fees.

No other details about the experimental feature have been announced yet.