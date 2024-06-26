Motorola has introduced the Moto Tag Bluetooth tracker

Motorola didn’t stop with the announcement of the new foldable smartphones razr 50 and razr 50 ultra, but also presented the Moto Tag Bluetooth tracker. It will go on sale on August 2 for $29 (or $99 for a set of four).

Moto Tag uses Google Find My for geolocation and data protection. In addition to Bluetooth, the tracker has a UWB chip, which allows compatible smartphones to determine its exact location, for example, inside an apartment.

A CR2032 battery lasts approximately one year of operation. The device is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP67 standard. It also has a button that will beep when pressed on your smartphone. It can also be used as a shutter button when taking photos on an Android smartphone.

Motorola says that Moto Tag should be compatible with a variety of cases designed for Apple AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers. It has a similar shape and size, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding accessories.