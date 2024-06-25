Last year’s flagship, the motorola razr 40 ultra, as well as its younger brother, the razr 40, left very pleasant impressions. If you were looking for a foldable smartphone with good features for not all the money, you should have paid attention to those models. Now the company has presented their successors, the razr 50 ultra and razr 50 models. Let’s see what has changed.

The flagship razr 50 ultra has an even larger external display – its diagonal is now 4″ (pOLED, 1080p, 165 Hz, 2,400 nits). This is the largest external screen among similar smartphones. Its functionality is already familiar – you can view notifications, follow the navigation, use it as a viewfinder when taking photos, and more.

The main 6.9-inch POLED display has a Full HD+ resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. At the top of the screen is a 32-megapixel front camera (ƒ/2.4).

A pair of 50-megapixel modules on the outer cover are also responsible for photo and video capabilities. The main sensor has an aperture of ƒ/1.7, and the telephoto lens with a double optical zoom has an aperture of ƒ/2.0.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is responsible for the gadget’s performance. The battery capacity has increased to 4,000 mAh. It supports 45-watt wired, 15-watt wireless and 5-watt reverse charging. The smartphone is IPX8 waterproof. Available colors include green, blue, peach, and burgundy. The price of the new product in China starts at $785 for the 12/256 GB version.

The simpler razr 50 also received a larger external display with a diagonal of 3.6″ (pOLED, 1056×1066, up to 90 Hz, 1700 nits). The main screen is almost the same as in the Ultra – 6.9″, pOLED, Full HD+, frequency up to 120 Hz, brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The main sensor with a resolution of 50 MP in the razr 50 is complemented by an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 13 MP (ƒ/2.2) module. Inside the smartphone is a Dimensity 7300X chip and a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging.

The smartphone is available in light gray, graphite, and orange (with vegan leather) colors. It is IPX8 waterproof. The price of the smartphone starts at $510 for the 8/256 GB variant.

The razr 50 and razr 50 ultra models will be available in Ukraine in August, but local prices are currently unknown.