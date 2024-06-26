Famous streamer Herschel Beam, aka Dr Disrespect, confirmed the words of former Twitch employees and announced the reason for his ban on the platform.

Beam wrote a long message in X, in which he said that he was banned from Twitch because of communication with a minor, which, as the streamer himself writes, “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

Immediately afterwards, Bim adds that there was nothing but communication, no photo exchange, no meetings.

“Now, from a moral standpoint I’ll absolutely take responsibility. I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That’s on me. That’s on me as an adult, a husband and a father. It should have never happened. I get it. I’m not perfect and I’ll fucking own my shit. This was stupid,” writes Dr Disrespect.

X users pointed out that perhaps Dr Disrespect was not really ready to take responsibility for his actions, so shortly after the post was published, the message was edited and the mention of the person’s age was removed. However, after this was pointed out en masse, the streamer returned the “minor” qualifier to the text.

After that, Beam began criticizing the culture of “cancelling” on social media and said that he didn’t care about haters and would return to creating content after a long vacation.