In 2020, Twitch suddenly and without any explanation banned one of its most popular streamers, Herschel Bem, better known as Dr. Disrespect. Now, four years later, two former Twitch employees have spoken out about the events that they say contributed to his removal from the platform. This was reported by The Verge.

At the time, Dr. Dispensational was one of Twitch’s most popular stars, with about 4 million subscribers and a two-year exclusive contract with the platform worth seven figures.

Neither the platform nor the streamer provided a reason for the ban.

One former Twitch employee, who wished to remain anonymous citing potential risk to his career, said that the streamer was using Whispers, (Twitch’s internal messenger, which is no longer active), to communicate with an underage fan (gender not disclosed) and was already arranging to meet at TwitchCon. The employee worked for Twitch’s Trust and Safety team at the time of the 2020 ban.

This is confirmed by a post by Cody Conners, a former Twitch employee who worked in the company’s strategic partnership team. Conners wrote on X: “He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon.”

He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang. — Cody Conners (@evoli) June 22, 2024

Although Conners did not directly name names, the context of the conversation in which he wrote this was about Dr. Disrespect. Bem’s ban came shortly after Twitch updated its sexual harassment policy.

Bem denied Connors’ allegations. “All this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid,” he wrote on X.

Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet. I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.… — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 22, 2024

A year after the blocking, Bem said he was filing a lawsuit against Twitch for damages and said he finally knew why the platform issued the ban.

However, the streamer refused to disclose this reason. A year later, the dispute was resolved, and Dr. Dizrespekt stated: “I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. Neither party recognizes any wrongdoing.”