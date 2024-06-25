In March, GSC Game World released the original trilogy of games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Legends of the Zone, which includes Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. At the same time, the company promised to add support for mods, and this has finally happened.

The studio announced that players will now be able to create and publish mods on their own thanks to the mod.io platform.

On the official website, you can find instructions, restrictions, the creation process, information about available tools, download methods, and moderation of mods.

⛏️ The time to customize your console S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience is here! With the help of master tinkerers from the friendly faction @modiohq, stalkers are now free to create and install mods for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox and PlayStation. Make the… pic.twitter.com/yG2KdCRZAx — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) June 25, 2024

Players will be able to create their own mods that will replace animations, textures, videos, sounds, shaders, and more. On the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. website, players will also be able to find ready-made mods from other players and sort them by type and platform.