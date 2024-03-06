The original trilogy of games S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Legends of the Zone, which includes Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat, is out today for the first time on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The games will also be fully available for current-generation consoles thanks to the backwards compatibility feature.

MATABOO studio assisted GSC Game World in the development of console ports. The console versions will feature a new interface and controls, updated visuals, an adapted shooting system, achievements, and more.

GSC also immediately shared plans for the future development of the original trilogy. Soon, the games will receive official mod support via mod.io. Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to create their own mods on PC and install them on consoles.

Next up is the current-generation patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which will once again improve graphics and optimization, as well as include additional features. It is planned to be released by the end of the year.

GSC also said that although they didn’t say anything about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl today, fans will get an outstanding demonstration of the game in the summer.

All three titles are available digitally for $39.99 in a bundle on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store, and can be purchased separately for $19.99 each.