Several renders of the mid-budget smartphone HMD Skyline have recently appeared on the web. Among other things, the device has a rather recognizable design, which was first introduced with the Nokia N9. Later, it was adopted by the Lumia 920. This was reported by Nokiamob.

Along with this, details about the technical characteristics of the Tomcat smartphone, which is probably the HMD Skyline, have also appeared. If these specifications are confirmed, the gadget will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

The smartphone will also feature IP67 water and dust protection, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, a 4,900 mAh battery, and 33W charging support.

The HMD Skyline will also have a main camera with a resolution of 108 MP and optical image stabilization, as well as additional cameras of 8 and 2 MP. The front camera will have 32 MP.

The return of the Lumia 920 won’t be the first time Nokia has brought back old devices. Recently, HMD also introduced the Nokia 3210, updated in honor of the 25th anniversary.