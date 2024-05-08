After 25 years since its first release, the legendary Nokia 3210 is back! HMD has announced the return of the phone in “bold black” and “epochal gold” colors.

“The Nokia 3210, a cultural icon that rides back to the top of the global push-button phone boom as consumers seek to balance screen time with digital detox. At the heart of Nokia 3210 is simplicity, allowing users to be fully present. Forget about ‘simple phones’. It’s the fun phone of 2024,” says Lars Silberbauer, Marketing Director at HMD.

The new phone will be updated and reimagined for the modern generation. It will have all the basic features you’d expect from a button phone – a 2-megapixel camera with flash and flashlight, 1450 mAh battery, 4G support, and of course, the legendary snake.

HMD also says that push-button phones are coming back into fashion as more and more people are looking for a return to simpler times.

According to the company’s statistics, almost 4 in 10 people aged 16 to 24 are concerned about spending too much time on their smartphones, which is why HMD offers the 3210 as a digital detox solution.

Overall, the company recorded a doubling of sales of the Nokia 2660 Flip phone in 2023 and predicts further growth in the push-button phone market during this year.

Nokia 3210 in gold and black colors will be available in Ukraine in May.