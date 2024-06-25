The recent report about the reason for the ban of the famous streamer Herschel Beam, known by the nickname “Dr. Disrespect,” has raised a new wave of problems for him. The game studio Midnight Society, which was founded by the streamer himself, refused to cooperate with him any further.

The studio announced this on the social network X:

On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players.

Midnight Society is developing the extraction shooter DEADROP, which has been touted as a Dr. Dyspraxia game so far. The studio includes former developers of such series as Call of Duty and Halo. The upcoming game is supposed to compete with such games as Hunt:Showdown and the Russian but still popular Escape From Tarkov.

Beam learned that his own studio was cutting all ties with him on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree stream. Shortly afterwards, he announced that he would take a break from streaming and added that he might not return to this activity.