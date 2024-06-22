AI features of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will not be available in the EU at launch

Apple has announced that three major features of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will not be available in the European Union when the operating system is released this fall.

These features are Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing. This is because of regulatory issues related to compliance with the EU Digital Markets Act. Moreover, we shouldn’t expect them to appear in the EU until the end of this year.

As a reminder, Apple Intelligence will offer users enhanced text, image, and photo processing capabilities, significant improvements to Siri voice assistant, and quick access to ChatGPT without the need to switch to a separate app. For more information about the update, please see this article.

iPhone Mirroring allows you to control your smartphone in a separate macOS window, without the need for a direct wired connection. While working on a computer, you will be able to immediately respond to new notifications from smartphone applications, open them, and manage them. There will also be support for file transfer.

With SharePlay Screen Sharing, users will be able to stream their screen to friends and family, and they, in turn, will be able to help with, for example, settings. And now you don’t need to explain something in words only, but you can also emphasize the desired item from your own device, or even get remote access and perform certain actions faster.

It is not yet clear which provisions of the EU Digital Markets Act Apple is concerned about in the context of these functions. There is also no estimated date for their release in the EU.