Last week, London Tech Week, the UK’s key technology conference, took place in London. For the eleventh time, the event brings together investors, startups, journalists, corporations, and opinion leaders from the tech industry under one roof. The event was attended by over 20,000 people.

The official Ukrainian delegation to London Tech Week 2024 was represented by a separate stand, where 8 companies presented their projects and the Ukrainian tech ecosystem – Akurateco, Avaata, bird, Datrics, Effy AI, GetOrder.Biz, Headway, Metaenga.

“In communicating with investors, journalists, and other visitors of the tech conference, Ukrainian funders conveyed a key message: Ukrainian innovative businesses not only survived the full-scale invasion, they plan to continue growing and conquering international markets,” said Kateryna Grechko, CEO of Techosystem.

The Ukrainian stand was visited by representatives of Norfolk County Council and the London Chamber of Commerce. In addition, the teams had the opportunity to present their products at the Pitch Stage and attract the attention of potential investors, partners, and customers.

“Hundreds of millions of people around the world use Ukrainian technology products. The fact that their favorite apps and services are created in Ukraine often causes a pleasant surprise and admiration among foreign audiences. It is important for us to be the voice of the Ukrainian tech industry abroad, to demonstrate Ukrainian resilience and potential,” commented Oleksandr Vorona, Headway’s COO of EdTech.

Ukrainian startups have noted that London Tech Week is worth a visit. However, you should not go to the conference with sky-high goals and KPIs. Given that London Tech Week is one of the largest tech events in Europe, and London is a global business hub with a strong network, the chance to get valuable contacts, insights, and agreements is high.

“London Tech Week is a source of powerful contacts. For example, the greatest value for us was meeting representatives of Apple and IBM, who were interested in the developments of Ukrainian IT companies,” says Daria Avtenyuk, CEO of avataa.

The event was an opportunity for the Ukrainian delegation to talk about their startups, opportunities, and challenges for the Ukrainian tech community to the global media: CNBC, Bloomberg, and BBC.

“Today, it is increasingly difficult for Ukraine to get into reputable international media. In particular, with the topic of economic development. At this event, we were able to convey to journalists the idea that Ukraine and investments in Ukraine are worthy of attention,” commented Oleksandra Korotkova, PR Manager at SKELAR.

The Ukrainian delegation to London Tech Week 2024 is organized by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Ukrainian Startup Fund and Techosystem with the support of Seeds of Bravery and UK-Ukraine TechBridge. The general partner is Sigma Software Group. Partner – Plexteq.