SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service is already available for boats, airplanes, vans, and even Amazonian tribes in more than 75 countries, and now it’s becoming available for tourists, The Verge reports.

The new compact, DC-powered Starlink Mini terminal is slightly larger than a laptop and has an integrated Wi-Fi router right inside the plate. The terminal consumes less power than older Starlink models, but it can still deliver speeds of more than 100 Mbps.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not ignore this release and wrote that “this product will change the world” and that it takes no more than 5 minutes to set it up.

The Starlink Mini consumes only 20-40 W on average, compared to 33-62 W of the older version. Such a terminal can be powered by a conventional USB-C PD power bank with a minimum power of 100 W (20 V/5 A).

The terminal has dimensions of 259 x 259 x 38.5 mm and weighs 1.1 kg. It is IP67-rated, which means it is protected from dust and rain, including short periods of water immersion.

In the US, Starlink Mini is an add-on to Residential tariff plans. The Mini package costs $599 and the subscription is $30 per month. This gives Starlink Mini users up to 50 GB of traffic per month, with the option to purchase more for $1 per GB.