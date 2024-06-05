A reclusive tribe in the Amazon has been connected to the Internet – elders complain that tribal members have become addicted to social media and pornographic content, The New York Post reports.

The Marubo tribe of Brazil, which has 2,000 people, was first introduced to the Internet nine months ago by Starlink. Tribal elders report that at first everyone was happy, but over time, “young people have become lazy because of the Internet, they are learning to live like white people.”

The Marubo are a wild tribe that doesn’t even approve of kissing in public, but Alfredo Marubo (all Marubos share the same surname) said he was concerned that the advent of the Internet could change the tribe’s standards of decency.

Alfredo noted that many young Marubo men share pornographic videos in group chats, and he has already observed more “aggressive sexual behavior” in some of them.

In addition, the natives began to communicate less with their families, preferring to use their gadgets and chat rooms.

The people of the tribe have become so dependent that Marubo leaders, fearing that the history and culture passed down orally could be lost forever, have limited Internet access to two hours every morning, five hours every evening, and all day every Sunday.

Another tribal member, Kaipa Marubo, said he was concerned that his children were playing violent first-person shooters.

Flora Dutra, a Brazilian activist who works with indigenous tribes, helped connect Marubo to the network. She believes that concerns about the internet are exaggerated and argues that most tribal members “wanted and deserved” access to the “world wide web.”

Overall, the initiative to connect the Marubo tribe to the Internet was to provide a channel for members to communicate with the government and rescue services in case of emergency. It has reportedly already saved one life when a tribal member was bitten by a snake.

However, some officials in Brazil have criticized the deployment of the network in remote communities, saying that special cultures and customs could be lost forever.