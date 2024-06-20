Android 15 Beta 3 introduces adaptive display timeout feature

In Android 15 Beta 3 settings, there is a new option that allows you to turn off the smartphone screen. Previously, you could only select a specific time before the screen turns off when you were inactive (from 15 seconds to 30 minutes), but now you have an option for “adaptive timeout.”

It automatically turns off the smartphone screen when you are not using the device. It’s not yet clear how the device will detect user inactivity – perhaps it will be the front camera or proximity sensors.

According to the first reviews, the “adaptive timeout” does not yet work properly when activated. However, this is a beta version, so we can expect fixes in the next firmware. In any case, this functionality should be a useful addition to Android.

Also, among the updates related to Android 15, Google will finally fix the definition of fast charging in the operating system.