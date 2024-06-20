In Android 15 Beta 3 settings, there is a new option that allows you to turn off the smartphone screen. Previously, you could only select a specific time before the screen turns off when you were inactive (from 15 seconds to 30 minutes), but now you have an option for “adaptive timeout.”

Android 15 Beta 3 introduces adaptive display timeout feature

It automatically turns off the smartphone screen when you are not using the device. It’s not yet clear how the device will detect user inactivity – perhaps it will be the front camera or proximity sensors.

According to the first reviews, the “adaptive timeout” does not yet work properly when activated. However, this is a beta version, so we can expect fixes in the next firmware. In any case, this functionality should be a useful addition to Android.

Also, among the updates related to Android 15, Google will finally fix the definition of fast charging in the operating system.