Google is preparing a lot of new things for Android 15, and one of the updates that should make life easier for users is the corrected definition of fast charging on smartphones. This was reported by Android Authority.

Manufacturers of smartphones with custom Android shells, such as Samsung or Xiaomi, have already streamlined the definitions of slow, normal, and fast charging in their versions of the operating system. However, this is only a part of smartphones, and on the Pixel, the “fast” charging indicator will appear even if the smartphone is charging from a 7.5W charger.

Android 15 will fix this situation and add more accurate indicators. Currently, the system defines charging with a power of up to 5 W as slow, from 5 to 7.5 W as normal, and anything above 7.5 W as fast.

In the new version of the OS, the fast charging indicator will appear only when the smartphone is charging from a charger with a power of 20 W or more. This is confirmed by the configuration config_chargingFastThreshold_v2, which is set to 20000000 (20 W in microwatts) in the latest beta.

This is a rather minor change, but it will make life easier for smartphone owners whose manufacturers have not changed these definitions on their own and will help prevent problems when a smartphone takes several hours to charge from fast charging.