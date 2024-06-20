AMD has confirmed the recent cyberattack. The company claims that hackers stole a limited amount of information and assures that this event should not have a significant impact on its operations. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The company decided to investigate after an announcement about hacking the company and selling its data appeared on a hacker forum. The posting was made by a user named Intelbroker, who claims to have information about AMD’s future products, specifications, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware, and financials.

AMD responds that the hack did not result in any business-critical information.

Santa Clara-based AMD is NVIDIA Corp.’s closest competitor in the race to build advanced artificial intelligence accelerators, making its designs and proprietary information a valuable target.