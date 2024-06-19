AMD is investigating a possible cyberattack. The company drew attention to this after the attacker put up for sale allegedly stolen data of AMD employees, financial documents, and confidential information. This was reported by Bleeping Computer.

The manufacturer has turned to law enforcement agencies and a third-party hosting partner for help.

Hacker IntelBroker published screenshots with allegedly stolen AMD data. However, he has not yet disclosed how much he is selling them for and how he got them.

“In June 2024, AMD, a large computing company suffered a data breach. Compromised data: Future AMD products, Spec sheets, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware and finances,” IntelBroker writes.

The attacker also reported that the stolen information included personal data of employees, including user IDs, first and last names, job responsibilities, work phone numbers, email addresses, and employment status.

IntelBroker is best known for the DC Health Link hack, which led to congressional hearings after it exposed the personal data of members and staff of the U.S. House of Representatives.

More recently, IntelBroker was involved in the hack of the Europol Platform for Experts (EPE), a web portal used to share information between international law enforcement agencies.