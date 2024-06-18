Japanese electronic component manufacturer TDK has announced the successful development of a material for solid-state batteries. The company says this discovery could provide significantly higher performance for wearable devices. This was reported by CNBC.

TDK, which supplies components for Apple, says the new material has an energy density of about 1000 Wh/liter, which is about 100 times higher than the energy density of the company’s conventional mass-produced solid-state battery.

Solid-state batteries are seen as a technological breakthrough because they can hold more energy than lithium-ion batteries and charge faster. TDK says this innovation could be used in a variety of devices that come into contact with the human body, such as wireless headphones, hearing aids, and smartwatches.

TDK expects the new batteries to be made of an all-ceramic material with an oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes. According to the company, the use of solid oxide-based electrolytes makes these batteries “extremely safe.”

The company says its goal is to use the new technology to replace existing coin-cell batteries. The smaller size of the new batteries and their higher capacity could help create smaller devices while providing longer runtimes.

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is preparing to use batteries with higher energy density for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max.