The McDonald’s fast food chain has decided to complete a two-year test of an IBM automated order-taking system that operated in more than 100 locations. It accepted orders from customers who used the Drive-Thru service. This was reported by Engadget.

“While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly,” said Mason Smoot, chief restaurant officer of McDonald’s USA. He added that the company will consider other options and make “an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year,” noting that IBM has given them confidence that such technologies will become part of their restaurants.

The purpose of the test was to see if such AI systems could speed up service and optimize operations. Thanks to order automation, a company can reduce the need for staff or reallocate resources to other areas.

By the way, McDonald’s is also cooperating with Google to integrate generative artificial intelligence into its work.

IBM is also in talks with other fast food chains to use its automated order taking technology. Companies such as Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., Krystal, Wendy’s, Dunkin and Taco Johns are already testing or using similar technology in their own Drive-Thru locations.