The rumors have been confirmed, Samsung has introduced an entry-level smartwatch – Galaxy Watch FE. The price for the version with Bluetooth and WiFi is $199, while the LTE version will cost $249.

Earlier, an EvLeaks insider shared new renders of the watch, and now the company has officially unveiled the device and revealed its specifications.

The Galaxy Watch FE will have only one size – 40 mm with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 396 × 396 pixels. It also has IP68 water and dust resistance, Sapphire Crystal glass, and will come in three color options – black, pink, and blue.

The watch has a 247 mAh battery, Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage. Everything will run on the One UI 5 Watch system based on Wear OS.

The owners of the watch will be able to track more than 100 different types of activity and monitor their progress. For people who run, additional analytics will also be available to help both analyze their workouts and help them improve.

The Body Composition feature will also help Galaxy Watch FE owners to better keep track of their body data, activities, and monitor their progress. The watch will even send motivational messages to help with exercise.

The Galaxy Watch FE also has a set of Samsung BioActive Sensors that monitor blood pressure and ECG, and it will also provide heart rate alerts to detect abnormally high or low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm.

In addition, the watch is equipped with an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscopic and geomagnetic sensors, and light sensors.