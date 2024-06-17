Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared details about Apple’s plans for smartwatches. According to him, the company plans to update the watch form factor with the release of Apple Watch Series 10.

As we reported earlier, Apple plans to make all its devices thinner, including the Apple Watch. However, in addition to the slimmer design, the watch will also get new sizes – 49 and 45 mm compared to the 45 and 41 mm options currently available.

At the same time, Kuo also notes that the specification of the new Apple Watch Ultra will remain the same as in previous models. If the performance meets expectations, the company may also introduce new case color options, namely black or another dark shade.

Also, starting with the new models, Apple will start using 3D-printed parts in its smartwatches. Ming-Chi Kuo says that BLT will be responsible for the supply of parts.

In previous years, BLT was only responsible for supply, but now the company will also produce parts on its own. Due to the lower cost of 3D-printed components, their number will continue to grow in the coming years, and it is possible that the smartwatch case will also be made on a 3D printer.