Following the release of the ultra-thin iPad Pro M4 last month, Apple is preparing to implement similar design changes across its entire product line, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro.

At just 5.1 mm thick, the new M4-powered iPad Pro is Apple’s thinnest product yet, surpassing even the company’s previous thinnest device, the iPod nano. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter, the new iPad Pro marks the beginning of a new class of Apple devices focused on being “the thinnest and lightest products in their categories.”

Gurman’s report coincides with previous information from The Information, which confirms that the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will feature a model with a much thinner design than current iPhones. Apple is also working on thinner versions of the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch.

“I’m told that Apple is now focused on developing a significantly skinnier phone in time for the iPhone 17 line in 2025,” says Gurman. “It’s also working to make the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch thinner. The plan is for the latest iPad Pro to be the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

The MacBook Pro, which became thicker and heavier after the 2021 redesign to accommodate the switch to Apple Silicon processors and the reintroduction of ports such as MagSafe, HDMI, and an SD card slot, is expected to undergo significant thinning in its next iteration.

In addition, Gurman previously reported on the upcoming Apple Watch X, which is expected to receive the biggest redesign in the history of Apple’s smartwatches.

Although no specific release dates have been announced for the thinner MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models, the general trend is clear: Apple’s iPad Pro M4 paves the way for a new generation of ultra-thin Apple devices.