Apple is developing a thinner version of the iPhone, which is likely to be released in 2025. This was reported by The Information.

The slimmer version is likely to cost more than the iPhone Pro Max and is expected to be released alongside the iPhone 17 in September 2025, according to three people familiar with the project.

According to research company International Data Corporation, Samsung held the largest share of the smartphone market in the first three months of 2024, with 20.8%, followed by Apple with a market share of 17.3%.

In the second fiscal quarter, Apple’s iPhone sales fell by 10.5% to $45.96 billion.

Apple also plans to discontinue its less expensive iPhone Plus model and intends to release a cheaper iPhone, the successor to the iPhone SE, in the spring of 2025, the report said.

Recently, Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro with a thinner body and a new chip for artificial intelligence computing.