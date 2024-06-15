Intel has admitted that it has not yet found a definitive solution to the instability problem affecting its high-performance Core i9 desktop gaming processors, The Verge reports.

For several months, users of the 13th and 14th generation Intel Core i9 “Raptor Lake” and “Raptor Lake S” chips have been reporting unexpected crashes in games. Contrary to some recent media reports, Intel has said that it has not yet found a solution.

“Intel has not confirmed root cause and is continuing, with its partners, to investigate user reports regarding instability issues on unlocked Intel Core 13th and 14th generation (K/KF/KS) desktop processors,” reads a statement via Intel spokesperson Thomas Hannaford.

The company has released a microcode patch that fixes the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost (eTVB) bug that was discovered during an investigation into the instability reports. While this fix addresses the factor causing the crashes, Intel emphasizes that it is not the root cause of the problem.

Leaked internal documents obtained by Igor’s Lab indicate that part of the problem is due to Intel chips falsely overclocking their own cores using the eTVB feature, even when the processors were too hot to handle the additional load. The documents state: “The root cause is an incorrect value in the microcode algorithm associated with the eTVB function.”

Further analysis of the 13th and 14th generation K processors showed that prolonged exposure to elevated core voltage caused the minimum operating voltage to shift, causing instability. The problem was exacerbated by BIOS settings that allowed the processors to operate at elevated frequencies and voltages even at high temperatures.

Intel has asked customers to update their BIOS to microcode 0x125 or later by July 19, 2024, which includes the eTVB fix. However, Intel recognizes that while the eTVB issue is a contributing factor, it is not the only cause of the outage.

Intel continues to work with its partners to identify and address the root cause of the instability, and users are hopeful that a comprehensive solution will be found soon.