Owners of 13th and 14th generation Intel Core i9 processors have noticed an increase in the number of crashes in games in recent months. This is happening in games such as The Finals, Fortnite, and Tekken 8, and has even led Epic Games to call on owners of these processors to adjust their BIOS settings, The Verge reports.

Intel says it is investigating the reports.

“Intel is aware of problems that occur when executing certain tasks on 13th and 14th generation core processors for desktop PCs, and is analyzing them with major affiliates,” an Intel representative said in a statement to ZDNet Korea.

The severity of the crashes depends on the game: some games report a lack of memory, others simply crash to the desktop, and some completely block the computer. Most of the games experiencing problems are developed on the Unreal Engine, which may indicate a stability issue that Intel needs to address.

The only workarounds that seem to improve stability include manually lowering the frequency or under-voltage of Intel processors. Epic Games suggests changing the SVID behavior to Intel Fail Safe in the BIOS settings of Asus, Gigabyte, or MSI motherboards.

Power GPU custom PC manufacturers recommend lowering the kernel performance ratio limit, which seems to help improve stability in certain games.

If you're having issues with your games crashing with a 13/14900k this is your fix. Repost to save a gamer! pic.twitter.com/3qQoOFTV1A — PowerGPU (@PowerGPU) February 26, 2024

Intel has so far only confirmed the investigation, but it is still unclear what the root cause of these game failures is.