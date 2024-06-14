WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is improving its video calling capabilities with new options. This was reported by Engadget.

This includes screen sharing, increasing the number of participants, and highlighting the speaker.

Screen sharing can be useful for watching videos together or sharing content that is not easy to share. It can also be used to troubleshoot problems on the other party’s devices.

As for the number of participants in video calls, WhatsApp is increasing them to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the previous limit of eight people, which was introduced in 2020.

Interlocutor highlighting is another innovation in the WhatsApp update. During a group call, the person who is speaking appears first in the row of participants, and their image is highlighted, making it easier to identify the speaker.

Recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp will offer businesses its first AI-based ad targeting program. This will allow businesses to optimize the display of ads to users who are most likely to be interested in them.