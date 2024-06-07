WhatsApp will offer businesses its first AI-based ad targeting program. This was announced at the Meta event in Brazil, where the company presented new AI tools, Reuters reports.

New business opportunities on WhatsApp were presented by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a video shown at the conference.

WhatsApp explained that the AI-based targeting program will allow businesses to optimize the display of ads to users who are most likely to be interested in them.

At the conference, Meta also presented a new chatbot with artificial intelligence that will answer business inquiries directly in the chat. It will help with such common queries as catalog search or information on work schedules.

By the way, in May, WhatsApp received a new design on Android and iOS. It includes both color and navigation updates.