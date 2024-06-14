HBO’s House of the Dragon has been officially renewed for a third season. The relevant information was released ahead of the premiere of the second season of the project, which will take place on Sunday, June 16.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three,” said Francesca Orsi, head of HBO’s film and series division.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It shows the events that took place 200 years before what happened in the series based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series.

The first season of House of the Dragon consisted of 10 episodes. It premiered in 2022. The second season will consist of 8 episodes.

In March, HBO Max presented two trailers for the second season of the series at once. They show different sides of the brutal war between the Targaryens. In May, a new trailer for the show’s second season was released.