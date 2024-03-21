HBO Max has presented two trailers for the second season of the TV series House of the Dragon. They show different sides of the brutal war between the Targaryens.

One of the trailers, Black, describes the events surrounding Princess Rhaenyra. The other one, Green, depicts Queen Alicent. The events of the upcoming season unfold after the death of King Viserys. Judging by the video, the audience will see a rather spectacular show.

Both HBO Max trailers also include the premiere date – it is scheduled for June 16. Earlier it became known that the new season will consist of 8 episodes.

The day before, two posts appeared on social network X urging viewers of the series to choose between two “teams” – Black and Green. This was done to fuel the interest of users before the release of the trailers.

As you know, Dragon’s Den is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It shows the events that took place 200 years before what happened in the series based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. The first season of Dragonsong had 10 episodes. It premiered in the summer of 2022.