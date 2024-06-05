X user Sudhanshu1414 has posted renders and details about the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, a cheaper version of Samsung’s smartwatch. This was reported by The Verge.

It will be a 40-millimeter watch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 396 × 396 pixels. The device will be powered by the Exynos W920, the same processor as the Galaxy Watch 4, and will be equipped with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaC — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 4, 2024

The watch will have a 247 mAh battery, which should provide 30 hours of operation on a single charge. The device will also have an aluminum case and IP68 water protection.

Among other things, the device will have WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a wide range of sensors. It will run on One UI Watch 5.0. The expected cost of the watch is about $199, which is $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6.