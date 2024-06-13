OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told the company’s employees that the leader in artificial intelligence will reach $3.4 billion in annual revenue. Bloomberg reported this with reference to a person with knowledge of the matter.

During the company’s meeting, Sam Altman said that about $3.2 billion of this amount will come from OpenAI products and services. The company plans to raise another $200 million by offering access to its AI models via Microsoft Azure.

The information about the doubling of OpenAI’s revenue was first reported by The Information. The company declined to comment.

At the end of 2023, the company’s annual revenue amounted to $1.6 billion.

By the way, in May, OpenAI presented its new GPT-4o artificial intelligence model. It expands the capabilities of the previous GPT-4 model by adding multimodality, i.e. using not only textual data for training but also video, audio, images, and other visual information.

Soon after, OpenAI announced the release of ChatGPT Edu, a special version of ChatGPT for universities. The company is doing this to implement AI technologies responsibly for students, teachers, researchers, and campus staff.