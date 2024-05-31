OpenAI announced the release of ChatGPT Edu, a special version of ChatGPT for universities. The company is doing this to responsibly implement artificial intelligence technologies for students, teachers, researchers, and campus staff.

ChatGPT Edu will offer users access to the recently introduced GPT-4o model, which is good at text interpretation, coding, and math.

ChatGPT Edu also provides advanced features such as data analysis and document summarization. It also includes the ability to create custom versions of ChatGPT and share them in university workspaces.

In addition, users will have improved language capabilities in terms of quality and speed, with support for more than 50 languages.

“ChatGPT Edu is designed for schools that want to deploy AI more broadly to students and their campus communities,” added in OpenAI.

By the way, all ChatGPT users will now have the opportunity to use the new features of the GPT-4o model. Previously, features such as data analysis, charting, file uploads, and custom GPTs were only available to users with ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Enterprise subscriptions. But now the new features are open to everyone, including those who use the free version of ChatGPT.