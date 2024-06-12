Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. However, the businessman may renew it in the future. This was reported by The Verge.

This refers to a lawsuit filed this year. In it, the billionaire accused OpenAI of abandoning its mission to develop AI that would benefit humanity. Elon Musk also accused the company of turning its partnership with Microsoft into a subsidiary aimed at increasing profits.

Soon after, OpenAI refuted Elon Musk’s claims. The tech giant emphasized the development of safe and useful technology and shared details of cooperation with the billionaire.

For example, according to the company, Elon Musk sought to obtain a majority stake, the position of CEO, and initial control over the OpenAI board of directors. Having failed to get an agreement, the billionaire offered to join the ChatGPT developer to Tesla.

In the end, Elon Musk withdrew, but before that he said that the probability of success of the current leader in the AI industry was zero.

Now, the businessman has withdrawn his lawsuit – and it happened just one day before the scheduled hearing, where the judge was supposed to consider OpenAI’s motion to dismiss the case.

According to media reports, the lawsuit was based on dubious claims. For example, Elon Musk claimed that OpenAI had breached the contract. But the document was not attached as evidence – in fact, it was not a written agreement signed by all parties.