The authors of Tukoni, a free Ukrainian advent adventure based on the picture books by artist Oksana Bula, have updated the project’s Steam page and seem ready to continue developing a full-fledged game.

Tukoni, which we mentioned in the list of The Best Free Games You May Not Have Heard of, was created with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation back in 2020, but unfortunately, there was not enough money to develop a full game then.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The project’s page has not been updated for more than 3 years, and at the end of 2023, the developers wished players a Merry Christmas and promised more news in 2024.

And now the news is finally out. The free version of Tukoni has been renamed Tukoni: Prologue, which puts it in the category of a demo version of a larger project. In addition, a new developer was introduced – indie studio Dream Operator.

“We’ve renamed the page to “Tukoni: Prologue,” a change long overdue! We believe this new name better embodies the essence of our short game. It is a free prologue and a promise of what is coming!” the statement said.

Well, this is very good news, because Tukoni… sorry, now Tukoni: Prologue is really a very beautiful, very atmospheric and cozy game that is made with soul. So, we are waiting for updates, but for now, you can play the prologue again. If you have small children, this is almost a must.