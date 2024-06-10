A new trailer for the Deadpool & Wolverine movie has appeared. The video, titled Best Friends Day, was published on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

As you know, the long-awaited film is due to be released in Ukraine on July 25 this year. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

We would like to remind you that in February this year, the teaser of the upcoming film was presented. In just 24 hours, it garnered over 365 million views, making it the most successful movie trailer in history.

Already in April, Ryan Reynolds showed a new video for the upcoming film.

Trailer in English: