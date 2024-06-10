This year, Apple’s operating systems will receive a lot of updates. iPadOS logically has a lot of similarities with iOS, but some of its own long-awaited updates have not been spared.

Interface

As with the iPhone and iOS 18, iPad users will be able to arrange app icons and widgets in any order they want. Icons can also be color-coded to make them darker or select a shade to better match the overall look of the background wallpaper.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Control Center will also get several new spaces with the same customization options to suit the user’s needs. And developers will have Controls API for better integration of individual functions into the system.

Calculator with Math Notes

It is interesting that for all the years of the iPad’s existence, the tablet did not have a proprietary calculator application that existed in parallel with the iPhone. With iPadOS 18, this “imbalance” finally disappears. Moreover, Calculator in iPad will offer new functionality – Math Notes.

So, in addition to the basic (and rather broad) set of features, Calculator on the iPad has a separate Math Notes tab. Here, the user can not only draw (using the Apple Pencil, of course) a certain task, but even make an interactive visualization. The app will be able to process the task, and the user will be able to make changes in parallel and immediately receive an answer with the corrections.

Smart Script in Notes

Handwritten notes with Apple Pencil are also set to improve. The Smart Script feature adapts to the handwriting of the tablet owner and will be able to improve it in real time to make it easier to read. In other words, the app will literally make handwritten notes more beautiful. (When joking about doctors’ handwriting in your comments, please respect the profession.)

And such notes will also remain interactive. The text can be easily edited, moved, deleted, etc. Spell checking is also among the announced features, and it will preserve the handwriting in the text with corrections. Among other things, the Notes app will have more options for organizing and editing texts.

New Tab Bar to improve app navigation

The Tab Bar, familiar to Apple TV users, will add convenience to app navigation. This is a small panel that has the most important tabs for quick access to the necessary sections. Users will be able to customize the necessary “shortcuts” at their own discretion, and developers will be provided with an API to better integrate the features into their developments.

Photos redesign

iPadOS 18 will also include a major update to the Photos app. There will be many more options for customization, creating and sorting albums and collections, with quick view options. A filter will appear in the general photo feed, which will not only allow you to quickly navigate to the dates you need, but also, for example, exclude screenshots from the display. The new collections will also speed up the process of organizing and viewing photos by sorting images by date, event, person, etc.

SharePlay

With SharePlay, users will be able to share their screen with friends and family, and they will be able to help with, for example, settings. And now you don’t need to explain something in words, but can emphasize the desired item from your own device, or even get remote access and perform certain actions faster.

Apple Intelligence

One of the biggest parts of Apple’s operating system updates has been artificial intelligence. So iPadOS 18 will now offer all the new features as well. Among them are text processing, image creation, and photo processing capabilities, significant improvements to the Siri voice assistant, and quick access to ChatGPT without the need to switch to a separate app or even have an OpenAI account. We’ve written more about the new Apple Intelligence features here.

Other updates

As usual, the company has prepared much more updates than it showed at the presentation itself. Among other things, iPadOS 18 will also have a new Passwords app, updates to Messeges and the Safari browser, certain additions to Freeform, Game Mode and Personalized Spatial Audio, Calendar and Reminders apps will be integrated, new Eye Tracking and Vocal Shortcuts features will be available in the settings, etc.

Availability and support

The beta version of iPadOS 18 for developers is already available, and open testing will begin in July. Owners of iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11 (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd generation), iPad Pro (M4) and newer models will be able to install the new operating system.