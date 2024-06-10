After the first trailer for the bootstrapped shooter Borderlands was released, we said that it was very bad. An exclusive clip from the movie shown by IGN kills the last hopes of the game’s fans. This is a real disaster.

In addition to the fantastic mise en scène, the very cheap sets, the nightmarish staging of the shootouts, and the poor acting, despite all their awards and regalia, are striking. It looks like a very cheap cosplay, not a movie that cost about $100 million to make. Against the backdrop of recent, quite good fictional adaptations, Borderlands looks stunningly bad.

The release of Borderlands is scheduled for August 9, 2024, so if this is almost the final product…