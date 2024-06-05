Despite the fact that Microsoft has already officially announced that it will end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, the company is not abandoning the operating system yet, and recently added support for the Copilot chatbot to the Windows 10.

Now the company is also opening a Beta channel for Windows Insider program members to test new features before they are released in the stable build of the operating system version 22H2.

Microsoft notes that Windows 10 users whose computers meet the technical requirements of Windows 11 will not be automatically upgraded to the new version if they switch to the beta version of the OS, but if they switch to the Canary or Dev channels, upgrading to Windows 11 will be mandatory.

If users accidentally switch to Canary or Dev, they will have a small window with the option to downgrade to Windows 10, but once it ends, the only way to do so is to completely reinstall the OS.

If a Windows 10 computer does not meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, the Canary and Dev channels will not be available, and joining the Beta channel will not change the fact that support for the operating system will end on October 14, 2025.