Fans of “hot” cars have been having a real treat lately! Almost simultaneously with the hot hatch Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, the Subaru WRX tS was also presented, which seems to re-embody the legend of blue sedans with iconic STI logos.
However, there is no such logo now: the grille of the Subaru WRX tS is decorated with the letters WRX in red. But together with the black-gloss mirror housings and gray 19-inch wheels, these details immediately distinguish the Subaru WRX tS special version from the Subaru WRX sedan (the red car in the photos below).
Other differences include a suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers (three settings are available) and larger BREMBO brakes (6-piston front and 2-piston rear). The interior of the Subaru WRX tS is equipped with RECARO Performance sports seats, and a digital 12.3-inch instrument panel has also appeared – for the first time for Subaru WRX models.
But there are no changes to the engine and transmission. Maybe that’s a good thing: under the hood is a 2.4-liter gasoline turbo engine that produces 275 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque – and then all this is sent to all four wheels through a 6-speed manual. After all, this is a real Subaru sports sedan!
Loading comments …