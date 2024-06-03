We are starting the new week with a bang – with the powerful Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport hot hatch, which continues the renewal of the Volkswagen Golf model lineup.

And this is immediately noticeable. For example, by similar changes in appearance: the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport has a new front bumper, the grille is now emphasized by protruding fangs, and redesigned headlights and lights. All Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport cars are now offered with 19-inch wheels, with lightweight wheels available as an option – only 8 kg each.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a 300-horsepower EA888 evo4 gasoline engine, which is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission and front-wheel drive – all of which remain unchanged. So has the acceleration figure of 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds or 250 km/h top speed. However, there is a small update in the form of the RACE opium package – it allows you to remove the top speed limiter and then the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport hot hatch can reach a maximum of 267 km/h.

Also available as an option is the electronically controlled DCC suspension, which even has specific settings for the Nürburgring circuit. This is flashed in a variety of driving modes that change on the touchscreen display in the car’s cabin. In addition, the updated Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport also received a modified steering wheel and IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT technology.

Sales of the updated Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport are scheduled to start this fall. There is time to save up, because such exclusive cars are not cheap – you should expect at least 45-50 thousand euros.