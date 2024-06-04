Amazon Prime Video will release a movie adaptation of the game series Like a Dragon: Yakuza in a series format. The show will have six episodes. The series was developed by directors Take Masaharu (Love for 100 Yen) and Takimoto Kengo (Kamen Rider). Takeuchi Ryoma will play the main role of Kazuma Kiryu.

The series will tell about the life, friends and adventures of a young yakuza. The series will take place in two time periods, in 1995 and 2005. The authors of the series want to tell a story that players of the original games have not yet seen.

The first three episodes will be released on October 25, and the other three on November 1.

The first installment of Ryu ga Gotoku, or Yakuza for the Western market, was released in 2005 and was positioned as an entertainment game for adults. The game was a success among the target audience and received more than one sequel.

Ryu ga Gotoku series tells about the life of cruel but passionate gangsters and people living in the huge entertainment district of Kamurocho.

The creator of the original games, Yokoyama Masayoshi, says that the creators of the series were able to fully convey the atmosphere that the developers tried to create in their games.

Players love the games for the skillful combination of a strong dramatic plot with a lot of humor. Last year, the studio released the ninth installment of the Like a Dragon series: Infinite Wealth, which became the most successful release in the series.