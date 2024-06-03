The animated series about Lara Croft from the Netflix streaming service has finally received a premiere date. “Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft” / Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft will be released on October 10, 2024, Engadget writes.

Netflix has announced the release date along with a new trailer that gives a slightly deeper look at what the series will be like. It will take place after the events of the Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) trilogy of reboot games from Crystal Dynamics.

Netflix says that Lara is now “forced to face her true self and decide what kind of hero she wants to become” as she searches for a “dangerous and powerful” stolen artifact.

As you know, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft will be released under the Legendary Entertainment brand, and Powerhouse Animation is directly involved in the production. The fact that Netflix is working on the series became known in 2021. Last year, a short teaser of the project appeared.