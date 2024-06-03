Last month, Microsoft and Qualcomm introduced thin and light Copilot+PC laptops, and NVIDIA decided not to stay away from this trend and announced the release of GeForce RTX AI laptops at Computex 2024.

New RTX AI PC models from ASUS and MSI, featuring graphics cards starting with GeForce RTX 4070 and energy-efficient AMD processors with AI processing capabilities for Windows 11, will be available soon. Laptops with GeForce RTX 4070 and higher graphics that meet the RTX AI PC specifications will receive a free upgrade to Copilot+.

The RTX AI PCs will include the NVIDIA RTX AI Toolkit and software development kits to help developers optimize and deploy large generative AI models on Windows PCs. The toolkit includes QLoRa for model tuning, TensorRT for model optimization, and TensorRT Cloud for high performance on RTX GPUs. The early release of the NVIDIA AI Inference Manager SDK simplifies the deployment of ACE on PCs.

NVIDIA and Microsoft are working together to integrate GPU-accelerated small language models (SLMs) into native and web-based Windows applications using the Windows Copilot Runtime. These SLMs provide advanced capabilities such as content summarization, task generation, and automation, using application-specific data to improve performance.

NVIDIA is also integrating RTX AI acceleration into creative applications with partners such as Adobe, Blackmagic Design, and Topaz. NVIDIA RTX Remix, a platform for remastering classic games, is also being expanded, with the Remix Toolkit being opened up for additional modification options.

NVIDIA RTX Video, an AI-powered ultra-high resolution feature, is now available as an SDK for developers. Soon it will be integrated into video editing software such as DaVinci Resolve from Blackmagic Design and Wondershare Filmora, allowing for upscaling to 4K and HDR conversion. The VLC media player will also add RTX Video HDR to its capabilities.

We will get more information about the new RTX AI PC laptop models in the near future after the manufacturer’s presentations that will be held these days at Computex 2024.