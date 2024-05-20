During the presentation on Monday, May 20, Microsoft, in addition to two new products – Surface Pro and Surface Laptop – also presented a new generation of computers Copilot+, designed for artificial intelligence. They are fully focused on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors and AI capabilities.

The company claims that Copilot+ computers are the fastest and smartest Windows computers ever made. According to Microsoft, the new Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors are capable of performing up to 40 trillion operations per second, have access to the most advanced AI models, and have a battery life that reaches all day.

Copilot+ computers will be available from partner manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, as well as on Microsoft’s own devices such as the aforementioned Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Over the past year, we have seen an incredible pace of innovation of AI in the cloud with Copilot allowing us to do things that we never dreamed possible. Now, we begin a new chapter with AI innovation on the device. We have completely reimagined the entirety of the PC – from silicon to the operating system, the application layer to the cloud – with AI at the center, marking the most significant change to the Window platform in decades,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft has introduced a new system architecture to combine the power of the CPU, GPU, and the new NPU neural processor. The new computers will also be connected to large and small speech models running on the Azure cloud service, which will allow for new levels of performance.

According to the company, the Copilot+ is 20 times more powerful and 100 times more efficient for AI workloads and provides the best AI acceleration. The company even says they outperform Apple’s 15-inch MacPook Air by 58% in continuous multi-threaded performance and deliver better battery life.

Another feature of Copilot+ is the better implementation of native apps on ARM, including the company’s own apps such as Teams, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, Excel, OneDrive, and OneNote. Microsoft also says that Chrome, Spotify, Zoom, WhatsApp, Blender, DaVinci Resolve have native ARM support to provide even better performance.

In addition, the company cares about security, so Copilot+ computers will have personalized privacy controls to help protect personal data.