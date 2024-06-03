AMD announced new MI325X chips for artificial intelligence and announced plans to develop chips for the next two years. This was reported by Reuters.

During the Computex presentation, AMD CEO Lisa Su presented MI325X, a new chip that will be available in the fourth quarter, i.e. at the end of 2024. The company plans to compete with NVIDIA, which also presented future generations of its AI chips at Computex .

Lisa Su said that chips for artificial intelligence are currently the company’s top priority and that the manufacturer is using all its capabilities and resources to develop them. AMD, like NVIDIA, plans to release new chips every year to meet market demands.

Also during the presentation, the company announced MI350, a chip that will be released in 2025 and will be developed on a new architecture. Details about MI350, as well as MI325X, are not yet available. However, the company says that compared to the MI300 series, which is available now, MI350 will have 35 times better performance in the process of calculating generative AI responses.

In addition, the company also announced the MI400 series, which will be developed on an architecture called Next and will be available in 2026. This also supports claims of competition with NVIDIA, which has introduced two new chips for 2025 and 2026.