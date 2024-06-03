NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has once again confirmed the company’s intention to release new chips for artificial intelligence annually and immediately presented two new ones – Blackwell Ultra and Rubin. This was reported by Bloomberg.

During Computex, Huang said that Blackwell Ultra will be the next-generation platform for artificial intelligence, which the company plans for 2025, and Rubin – for 2026.

Blackwell Ultra will be an improvement for the current generation of AI chips, while Rubin will be a complete upgrade. The upcoming chip will use HBM4, the next iteration of high-bandwidth main memory. However, other characteristics of the chips have not yet been disclosed.

NVIDIA also introduced new tools and software models. According to Jensen Huang, the company sees the development of artificial intelligence as a new industrial revolution and plays an important role in the transition of technologies.

The company also wants to expand its customer base beyond cloud computing, which is currently the main buyer of chips. Huang expects that more companies and government agencies, from shipbuilders to drug developers, will start using artificial intelligence, and in particular, will use NVIDIA chips.