Recently, Sony published an interview on its website with Naughty Dog’s CEO and head of creative department Neil Druckmann, in which he said that the studio’s next game could change the mainstream perception of games. However, as it turned out, he did not say that.

The next day after the interview was published, Druckmann published a post on X, where he said that his words were taken out of context. The interview was heavily edited without the studio head’s knowledge.

In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with SONY, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost. Well, here's the full long rambling answer for the final question about our future game… pic.twitter.com/tVuxX3LYJF — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 25, 2024

Sony has now removed the interview in its entirety and apologized to Neil Druckmann for misrepresenting his words and any negative impact the interview may have caused.