Naughty Dog’s CEO and head of creative department Neil Druckmann, who led the development of The Last of Us, gave a short interview to Sony, in which he said that his next game could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming”.

Answering the question about his dream project, Druckmann said that he has worked on several such projects, but now he is most excited about the next Naughty Dog game.

“I’ve been lucky to work on several dream projects and am currently excited about a new one, which is perhaps the most thrilling yet. There’s a growing appreciation for gaming that transcends all age groups, unlike when I was growing up. This shift is highlighted by our venture into television with The Last of Us, which I hoped would bridge the gap between gamers and non-gamers. The show’s success has spotlighted gaming, illustrating the rich, immersive experiences it offers. This visibility excites me not only for our current project but for the broader potential of gaming to captivate a global audience. I’m eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming,” Druckmann said.

Earlier, Druckmann also said that Naughty Dog’s next project is very ambitious and that its development will be very difficult. It was also reported that the studio currently has more than one game in development. However, there are no details about these games yet.

In addition to questions about his dream project, Druckmann also answered several other questions, including the evolution and combination of storytelling and technology over the next 10 years. He noted that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the content creation process, but also raises some ethical issues that Naughty Dog will need to address.